Light Festival in Sydney Gets AV Boost from TDC

TDC (the Technical Direction Company) will be deploying the full range of its professional and technical expertise in providing core technology and services to Destination NSW for the sixth annual Vivid Sydney festival, from May 23-June 9.

Vivid Sydney is a unique celebration of light, music and ideas that will see the center of New South Wales’ vibrant capital transformed by a series of state-of-the-art visual and creative art installations.

“This is our third year of working with Destination NSW on Vivid Sydney, providing a huge range of technologies including 3D media servers, 3D mapping, video projection equipment, projection tower infrastructure and sound installations, not to mention our highly skilled crews to manage the technology,” said Kain Jones, special projects manager at TDC. “We have used our experience of working on Vivid Sydney for the last three years to apply the insights with have learned to how to adapt and continue to make sure that the elements TDC is involved in are amazing."

New programming this year includes an interactive installation at the new building of the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA), where visitors will get the chance to projection-map the façade of the building using only their voice. “There’ll be two microphones on a slightly raised platform. As the audience uses their voice to interact with the installation, various hidden layers of visuals and soundscapes will be revealed based on pitch,” explained Michael K Chin of The Digital Sharmas, the art collective responsible for the installation.

Another program, the Urban Tree Project, will a magnificent living tree within the surrounding urban environment that celebrates and reflects on Sydney’s original green landscape. Design and animation company, Ample Projects turned to TDC to provide the projection solution.“The shape of the structure was great to work on. We decided that the best solution was to map the projection to the curves of the building using Coolux Pandoras Box Media Servers,” comments Pete Lynn, TDC’s media server specialist. “We’re very happy with the results.”

“As Vivid Sydney grows, new buildings and locations are added, so initially we spend considerable time analysing which technology is best-aligned to meet the artists’ vision. We get involved from the outset in installation design, mapping the buildings to enable the designers to create content specific to the outline of those buildings. We then work on optimal locations for projector placement, media server selection, lens selection and the number of projectors required to meet specific brightness (lux) output for each installation," said Jones.