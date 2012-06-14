InfoComm Rental Staging Product Award Winners

- In a special ceremony at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas Tuesday, the Winners of the InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards were announced. The program, administered by NewBay Media’s Rental & Staging Systems magazine, recognizes and rewards the manufacturers of new products for the live events and staging market that were introduced since last year’s InfoComm. The categories covered important applications from audio to high-lumen projection to video processing to the increasing use of digital signage for live events. A walk around the InfoComm show floor Wednesday revealed InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Award trophies proudly displayed in the booths of winning exhibitors large and small.
- Winners of the 2012 InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards:
Dan Dugan Sound Design - Dugan-MY16Best Audio Product:
Dan Dugan Sound Design
Dugan-MY16Best Digital Signage Product — Display-Based:
Sharp Electronics
PN-V602 Video Wall Display
Best Digital Signage Product — Non-Display:
Peerless-AV
Portable Digital Signage Video Wall Cart — DS-VWC655-3X3
Best General AV Product:
Dataton– WATCHOUT version 5.2 Multi-Display Production & Playback System
Best HD Production Product:
7thSense Design– Delta Media Server
Best LED Product:
NanoLumens– NanoFlex 112
Best Plasma or LCD Display:
LG Electronics USA, Inc.– LG Direct LED Super Narrow Bezel Display (47WV30)
Best Projection Screen:
Da-Lite Screen Company– Dual Vision with Added Contrast
coolux GmbH – Pandoras Box Version 5 QUAD ServerBest Rental Management Software:
Flex Rental Solutions– Flex 4
Best Show Control Product:
coolux GmbH– Pandoras Box Version 5 QUAD Server
Best Video Broadcast or Video Streaming Product:
Haivision Network Video Haivision– KulaByte Live Internet Streaming
Best Video Projection Product — 5,500 Lumens or Less:
BenQ America Corp.– SH960 Large-Venue Projector
Best Video Projection Product — 6,000 to 10,000 Lumens:
Digital Projection International– E-Vision WUXGA 8000 ProjectorBest Video Projection Product — 11,000 to 20,000 Lumens:
Christie Digital– Christie Roadster HD20K-J Projector
Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product — Scalers & Switchers:
Barco– ImagePRO-IIBest Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product — Networked Video:
Crestron Electronics– DigitalMedia Presentation System 300