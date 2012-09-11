Schulman to Keynote Digital Media Summit Oct. 16

The Digital Place-based Advertising Association (DPAA) has chosen Alan Schulman, chief creative officer, SapientNitro, to keynote the association’s 5th annual Digital Media Summit at the New York Hilton on Tuesday, Oct. 16. Registration is now open for the day-long event. Registration and information can be found at www.dp-aa.org/2012DigitalMediaSummitContextMatters.php

The Summit will examine topics related to digital place-based media, including contextual engagement and planning strategies, and feature case studies presented by national advertisers. The agenda will include a town hall-style open meeting with the audience to discuss strategies to grow the industry. Leading the discussion will be David Krupp, president, Kinetic; John Muszynski, chief investment officer, SMG X; and Pierre Richer, president, NEC Display Solutions.

Other confirmed topics and speakers include:

•David Verklin, partner, VSV Partners and former CEO of Hal Riney, Carat and Canoe Ventures, will moderate “Digital Place-based Media – The Brand Marketer’s Perspective,” in which marketers will speak about why they use DPb media, the barriers to greater usage and how agencies, networks and other stakeholders can help overcome some of these barriers to deliver a more useful and impactful tool for their brands.

•Case studies from Oppenheimer Funds, Hallmark and Fosters. Additional case studies will be announced in the coming weeks.

•“The Latest Advances in Research and What it Means for DPb,” moderated by Don Gloeckler, chief research officer, Advertising Research Foundation, formerly of P&G. Panelists include Jim Spaeth, founder, Media Behavior Institute; David Shiffman, senior vice president, director of research, MediaVest; and Leslie Wood, chief research officer, Nielsen Catalina Solutions.

•“Using Technology to Engage Consumers – Best in Class Case Studies” with panelists Stephen Randall, founder & chief executive, LocaModa; Sanjay Manandhar, founder & CEO, Aerva; and Mikhail Damiani, CEO/co-founder, Blue Bite.

•Opening remarks by Bob Liodice, president and CEO, Association of National Advertisers.

In addition to the day’s sessions, a Media Lab featuring leading digital place-based networks and new technologies will be open to attendees.