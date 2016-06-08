LG to Ship OLED in July

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions announced that its new Dual-View Flat OLED Display will begin shipping next month. This high-end display leads LG’s new commercial OLED portfolio, which also includes the customizable Dual-View Curved Tiling OLED Display.

Dual-sided OLED display at the LG booth at InfoComm this week in Las Vegas.

“Our new commercial OLED displays feature the unparalleled picture quality of LG’s award-winning consumer OLED TVs – hailed by industry experts as the pinnacle of display innovation,” said Clark Brown, vice president, digital signage, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions. “With our new Dual-View Flat OLED Display, available for the first time in July, businesses will now be able to create a completely immersive and more engaging environment for their customers.”

Demonstrated this week at the InfoComm 2016 show in Las Vegas, LG OLED displays deliver, according to LG, "perfect blacks and incredible color, even from wide viewing angles. With OLED, each of the screen’s pixels can be turned on and turned off, creating an infinite contrast ratio and bringing colors to life."

The Dual-View Flat OLED display offers a space-efficient view to provide customers a two-sided media experience in Full HD (1920x1080) resolution. With its very slim profile, measuring just 8.94 millimeters (0.4 inches), and three different installation options – ceiling suspension, wall-mount and floor stand – this unique flat OLED commercial display allows retailers to plan the most efficient use in any retail space while utilizing a high-end display solution. The 55-inch class (54.64 inches measured diagonally) display has the unique ability to swap and mirror content on either side of the screen with a simple press of a remote control button.

The Dual-View Curved Tiling OLED display offers a curved design using ultra-slim tiles to form customizable displays that link two, three or four tiles together. The 65-inch class (64.53 inches diagonally) portrait display’s paper-thin dual-sided view offers customers a multi-media experience while providing retailers a way to utilize their space efficiently.

Each screen offers 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution with more than 8 million pixels and showcases a bigger and more lifelike viewing experience to capture consumer attention. High-performance system-on-a-chip (SoC) and a large internal memory capacity enable perfect UHD-synced playback without the need for PCs or media players.