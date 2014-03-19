Almo Co-Locates E4 AV Tour at ISA International Sign Expo

- Fresh off its first stop in Dallas earlier this month, Almo Professional AV announced it will co-locate with ISA International Sign Expo for the next E4 AV Tour event on April 23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.
- E4 Orlando will be held in conjunction with ISA Sign Expo, taking place in the same location, April 23-26.
- “This is the first time we have co-located our E4 event with a major tradeshow and we look forward to connecting with those in the sign industry to share the value, benefits and profitability opportunities in digital signage from an AV perspective,” said to Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo. “E4 Orlando will include a digital signage keynote address, a full day of courses focusing on digital signage and information about Almo’s new Content Creation Services, and more than 35 audiovisual manufacturers showcasing the newest digital signage products. We will also co-host a reception immediately after E4.”
- Craigmyle added that the morning keynote address and afternoon panel discussion will also be available live via webstream so those who cannot attend in person can still tune in to ask questions and learn valuable information.
- “We are so excited to have Almo’s E4 tour co-locating with ISA International Sign Expo,” said Lori Anderson, ISA president and CEO. “Dynamic digital signage is a growth area for the sign industry. Partnering with Almo’s E4 tour will bring integrators and sign manufacturers together to help both serve their customers better.”