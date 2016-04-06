Leviton Provides Lifetime TV Show 'Office Spaces' with Automated, Intelligent, Sustainable Office

A wide range of Leviton products will be featured on Office Spaces, a new television series airing on Lifetime Television. Hundreds of Leviton products will combine to create a comprehensive, sustainable, and intelligent atmosphere in and around an 11,000-square-foot office environment. Among the solutions provided by Leviton are electric vehicle charging stations; audiovisual automation equipment; security and access control products; USB, GFCI, and AFCI receptacles; connectivity devices including infrastructure wiring; and data connections. The entire property is protected with Leviton transient voltage surge suppression power strips, receptacles, and panels.

Leviton networking, automation, and electrical wiring device products will be featured in episode eight, scheduled to air on Monday, April 4. The episode will focus on building-wide smart technology and highlight customized audiovisual automation within conference, meeting, and lobby areas. Additionally, episode 10, scheduled to air on Monday, May 30, will feature the Leviton Evr-Green 320 Electric Vehicle Charging Station for fast-charging of electric vehicles.

"Every day, all across the globe, our contractors and integrators install the wiring devices, network infrastructure and automation solutions offices need to power their facilities, ensure reliable data connectivity and create efficient, compliant environments,” said Greg Rhoades, director of marketing for Leviton Energy Management, Controls, and Automation. “Leviton is unique in that it can provide the complete answer for today’s smart building requirements, and we’re excited to share this expertise with the Office Spaces viewers. Be sure to watch for Leviton Five Star Dealer Complete Integrated Technology, who will serve as the show’s official technology advisors and will be installing Leviton equipment throughout the series."

“Leviton is helping us bring together the newest technology in one space for our viewers,” said Office Spaces host, Kalyn Rothaus. “Some of it is so state-of-the-art that it hasn’t even been seen before. Leviton excels by providing a platform that can control almost anything, kind of like a universal remote, but for your office space.”