Panasonic, GoVision Join For Modular LED Boards

Panasonic Eco Solutions North America and GoVision LP have announced that they are joining forces in the LED video screen rental market to expand the modular LED board business. GoVision has entered into a long-term agreement to effectively double its rental inventory of modular LED video screens, recently taking a delivery of 2,400 square feet of Impact 8 and 1,070 square feet of Impact 10 surface mount diode (SMD) tiles. The deal makes GoVision the first company in the industry to offer 8mm outdoor LED video screen products as part of its rental packages.

LED video screen tiles or boards are used in large-scale commercial and public outdoor events, such as concerts, corporate meetings, arts and music festivals, and sporting events.

"Our deal with Panasonic makes us an even more formidable player in the LED rental business, and gives us the ability to deliver the absolute highest-quality video panels to events of virtually any size," said Chris Curtis, CEO of GoVision.

Panasonic LED tiles offer image clarity, high resolution, wide viewing angles and 6000-nit brightness. Other features of the Impact 8 and 10 panels include: 3-in-1 SMD; pixel-by-pixel color calibration; high resolution and color saturation; indoor and outdoor use; single kingpin and side-latching precision cabinets; "black-faced" LED packages; and front and rear servicing.

"The LED tiles represent significant advances in technology that will improve the spectator experience at every event in which they are integrated," said Jim Doyle, President, Panasonic Eco Solutions North America. "Panasonic will work closely with GoVision to offer spectators and audience members at large and small public events the opportunity to have a more enjoyable viewing experience as they will be able to better see and engage in the event, even at great distances."

GoVision is staging and rigging the panels for use at the 2012 US Open Tennis Championships in New York this summer. Following that event, GoVision will transport the tiles to Chicago for the 2012 Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club.