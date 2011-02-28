AMX Updates Inspired XPert

- Amsterdam, The Netherlands--AMX has released a new version of its Inspired XPert digital signage platform, improving support for large signage deployments. AMX will be demonstrating the new Inspired XPert platform at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), being held February 1–3 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
- Included in the release is a compact new IS-XPT-2000 player designed to fit adjacent displays in digital signage deployments and simplify installation for dealers. This player replaces the existing rack mounted player. The new player is paired with an enhanced version of Inspired XPert Composer content management software.
- “Today a typical digital signage shopper evaluates his choices based on the content a vendor creates; not considering how difficult it can be to create and manage their own content—especially in larger deployments with multiple contributors. The end result is often digital signage messaging without the desired impact,” said AMX CTO, Robert Noble. “Inspired XPert offers intuitive templates that allow multiple users to quickly create engaging signage content—and through its workflow management tools—funnel the content to an administrator who can check for quality and branding concerns before publishing. With Inspired XPert, the beautiful signage you envisaged when you installed your network appears on your screens each and every day.”
- With a 1080p-enabled player, Inspired XPert delivers HD multimedia content across a building, campus, or around the world. Professionally developed, ready-made templates let users create layered, custom messages consisting of video, images, animation, online content, newsfeeds and advertisements. The templates allow users to place the video, text and images, independently, anywhere on the screen.