Legrand Launches New Website, Absorbs Wattstopper.com

Reaffirming a commitment to support its professional customers who design, build, and maintain the spaces where we work and do business, Legrand North America has launched its new website at http://www.legrand.us, redesigned to help visitors explore the latest trends in work place productivity, control, convenience, safety, and efficiency.

In addition, Wattstopper is migrating its branding to more closely align with Legrand, its parent company. As part of this effort, the Wattstopper website, wattstopper.com, along with all its content, will be incorporated into the newly redesigned Legrand.us website. This move is aimed at elevating the visibility and presence of Wattstopper products in the electrical and digital building infrastructures industry by showcasing them within the Legrand portfolio.

Visitors will benefit from many new features including mobile optimization to provide fast access to products and information while on the go. Additionally, the website now provides a new level of personalization, delivering dynamic content, resources and practical solutions specific to the visitor and what's relevant to them. Professional customers are presented with products, technical information, and tools that help them secure new business and get the job done.

“As Legrand grows and evolves, our website must grow and evolve. We continue to add exciting new product lines, and our customer base has broadened,” said Kevin Vallez, director of ecommerce, Legrand North America. “Our site is visited by specifiers, distributors, installers, facility managers, and others—all of whom have very different needs and interests that we must address.”

The new Legrand site offers extensive product information to help customers understand the company’s complete family of residential, commercial, and industrial products. A broad selection of product information, technical data, application case studies, videos, tools, and other materials provide a detailed overview of Legrand's capabilities across a wide range of sectors. Customers from all markets can now benefit from rich online content that's easier to navigate and discover.

“Design is a critical component of our DNA. We’re committed to deploying cutting-edge design in our products and we want that to carry over into everything we do, including our website,” said Anthony Giordano, creative director, Legrand, North America. “When developing the new site, a key objective was to enhance the overall experience so that visitors can find the information they need quickly and easily.”

For materials and information on trending topics such as outdoor power systems, data center efficiency, digital lighting management, meeting room lighting control, high-performance buildings, and more, all Legrand North America partners and customers are invited to explore the new “Working Spaces” area of the website.

“Whether it’s information or inspiration, we want to make it as easy as possible for our many audiences to find what they need,” Vallez said. “Our new website presents excellent, personalized content that’s fresh and informative. We have no doubt our customers will enjoy the journey as they explore products and technologies to enhance their living and working spaces.”