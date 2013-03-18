Rental Staging Business Metric Survey

The Stimson Group is in the business of helping companies discover the next step. Through their analysis of financial statements for the technology rental industry, four basic truths have emerged:

• Rental Production companies that compete on price don't have an accurate understanding of their direct costs (or those of their competitors).

• Managers that carefully track costs but aren't making the profit they expect often misunderstand the relationships between metrics.

• Owners that do not set goals, monitor results, or adapt to changing times tend to under-utilize their assets, undervalue their services, and overvalue their companies.

• Most managers and owners need some help in understanding how business metrics relate to business practices.

The Rental and Staging Business Metric Survey provides valuable financial analysis to owners and managers that want to reinforce good practices and address weak results. The companies that participate range from $1 million up to $50 million in revenue.

Participation is free, and the benchmark report comes with a no cost, no obligation, one-hour phone or web conference consultation session.

Rental-based event or production companies in the US or Canada are invited to learn more about how the industry works and how to achieve better results. Click here to access the survey’s sign-up sheet. An overview of the survey will follow, with complete instructions for gathering data.