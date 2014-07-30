Lee Boylan Joins the PreSonus Europe Team

Multi-instrumentalist, producer, and engineer Lee Boylan has joined the PreSonus Europe team as a product specialist. In his new position, Boylan will provide technical support and demonstrate PreSonus products to dealers and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Lee Boylan

"We're delighted to have Lee on our team," said PreSonus Europe managing director Michelle Lynch. "His knowledge, experience, and ability to work with a wide variety of people are exactly what we've been looking for."

"I'm very excited to get the opportunity to work with such a passionate and innovative company as PreSonus," responded Boylan. "It's a pleasure to be given the task of showing people how great these products are every day."