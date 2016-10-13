LED Industry Veteran Joins Leyard as Chief Scientist

Leyard has hired LED industry veteran Nedi Nadershahi. Nadershahi will serve as principal scientist in Leyard’s research and development department based in the United States, leading design efforts for the company’s next-generation LED video wall architecture.

Nedi Nadershahi

Nadershahi comes to Leyard with a 30-year history in the pro AV and IT industries, most recently as chief technology officer of SiliconCore Technology, a manufacturer of LED displays and laser diode controls. While at SiliconCore, Nadershahi was instrumental in introducing a family of LED pulse width modulation (PWM) controller driver products, as well as a line of LED display products.

Prior to SiliconCore Technology, Nadershahi served as the chief executive officer and founder of WaveNexus Technology, an early-stage startup focused on multi-standard radio for 4G and new emerging wireless multimedia products. Nadershahi has also held senior engineering positions with Magnum Semiconductor, Oak Technology, and Hitachi Semiconductor.

“We are delighted to bring Nedi’s vast technological expertise to the research and development efforts at Leyard,” said Samantha Phenix, chief technology officer at Leyard. “In his role as principal scientist, Nedi will lead the design efforts for our next-generation architecture, building on our LED video wall leadership position by continuing our tradition of innovation and pushing the boundaries to be first to market with cutting-edge products.”