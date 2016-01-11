Lectrosonics Introduces HMa Digital Hybrid Wireless Plug-On Transmitter

The What: Lectrosonics introduced the latest edition of its Digital Hybrid Wireless transmitters: the HMa plug-on transmitter.

TheWhatElse: Ideally the HMa will match any microphone or line level source, with its wide input gain range of 44 dB and wide tuning range of 76 MHz in 100 kHz or 25 kH steps for up to 3072 frequencies per band. A USB port makes firmware updates possible in the field. The HMa is designed to be flexible in a variety of wireless microphone applications including wireless boom, plant miking, and ENG in particular.

The HMa combines 24-bit digital audio with analog FM transmission in order to achieve radio reliability with greater audio performance. Audio frequency response of the HMa is 40 Hz - 20 kHz +- 1dB. Phantom power is selectable at 5, 15, and 48 volts, or can be turned off for use with dynamic microphones and line level signal sources. The Digital Hybrid Wireless process delivers compandor-free audio and uses an analog FM carrier to transmit a specially encoded signal which delivers digital audio quality while remaining spectrum efficient.

"The HMa is the latest in our long history of making professional plug-on transmitters for a wide range of microphone applications,” says Karl Winkler, vice president of sales/service for Lectrosonics. "The HMa will be a perfect match for any of our receivers, including the Venue and Venue 2, the SR series, the LR, and the UCR series, and new receivers yet to come."

TheBottomLine: The HMa Plug-On transmitter is the newest product in Lectrosonics family of large bandwidth Digital Hybrid Wireless products.

MSRP for the HMa Plug on Transmitter is $1,750. Expected availability is December 2015.