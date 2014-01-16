Open for Entry, InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards

It wouldn’t be the InfoComm show if the InfoComm/Rental & Staging Systems New Product Awards were not being announced and presented to winners. But you have to enter first.

The 2014 Rental & Staging Systems/InfoComm New Product Awards are open for online entry. The Awards recognize the best new products introduced from June 2013 to March 2014, for either the staging market, or the AV rental market.

Deadline for Entry Submission from InfoComm 2014 Exhibitors is Friday, March 14th, 2014. Manufacturers must enter their product or products for consideration before Friday, March 14th, so please submit your entry now. (And be sure to, separately, after the online entry is complete, email in a photo for the entry.)

Winners will be announced at InfoComm 2014 in Las Vegas in June.

Enter now at:

https://secure.newbay-media.com/rental/awards/index_ssl.html

2014 Rental & Staging Product Award Categories:

• Best Loudspeaker For the Staging Market

• Best Audio Control or Mixing Product

• Best Video Projection Product High Lumen

• Best Video Projection Product/10K Lumen or Less

• Best Plasma or LCD Display

• Best LED

• Best Lighting Product

• Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product

• Best Video/Broadcast or Video/Streaming Product

• Best Projection Screen

• Best HD Production Product

• Best Rental Management Software

• Best General AV Product

• Best Show Control

• Best Digital Signage Product

