Lutron Office Receives LEED Certification

- Coopersburg, PA--Lutron Electronics' specification office in Seattle, WA has been awarded LEED Commercial Interiors gold certification, receiving all credits that were attempted.
- The new facility features a diverse line of Lutron light control products. The space includes an open office mock-up, a private office and a conference room. The specification office provides visitors with the opportunity explore a wide variety of product applications, including control of high-efficacy lighting sources, various light control options and daylight harvesting strategies.
- “This new specification office receiving LEED gold certification solidifies Lutron’s commitment to sustainability,” said Lutron vice president, Tom Ike. "The office showcases our position as a leader in light control and shading solutions, enabling commercial spaces to save over 60 percent in lighting energy."
- Lutron specification offices throughout the world offer commercial support for architects, specifiers, engineers, energy managers, system designers and their clients.
- The Seattle location joins the company’s many specification offices including New York, Washington, DC, Toronto, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, London, Sao Paolo, Shanghai, and Chihuahua.