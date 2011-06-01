Beyerdynamic Unveils Classis Microphones

At InfoComm 2011, beyerdynamic will present individual microphones and new solutions for tour guide, interpretation, and conference applications.
- Classis series microphones.
- The company intends to focus on its new Classis series for installations. The series includes gooseneck and boundary microphones for table or overhead installations. Scudio technology is designed to eliminate problems with using wireless mobile devices simultaneously.
- The high gain before feedback of the gooseneck microphones allows a higher volume of the PA system, according to the company. The quality check ensures minor tolerances resulting in a continuous volume of the microphones. Thus homogeneous sound properties are guaranteed in all installations – no matter if using one or several microphones.