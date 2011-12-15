Alcorn McBride Shows Two New Products at IAAPA

Alcorn McBride has announced the introduction of two products for the themed entertainment industry. New items include a single universe lighting controller with Ethernet control, and software that allows simple transcoding of media files. Both were shown in booth 652 at the IAAPA show in Orlando.

LightCue with Ethernet is an enhanced version of the popular LightCue model. The new LightCue with Ethernet replaces expensive lighting consoles in permanent installations by capturing the DMX data and playing it back exactly the same way every time. Lighting designers can program their lighting using their favorite DMX lighting console, record into the LightCue with Ethernet and then take the console away. LightCue with Ethernet handles up to 40 pile-on’s and stores at least 100 hours of DMX data. The unit operates via front-panel push-buttons, SMPTE timecode, RS-232, Ethernet or contact closure/voltage inputs. Users can create a schedule to trigger playback using the built in real-time clock and examine or edit the recorded DMX data with included cue management software.

Alcorn McBride introduced a complete video workflow solution. MediaFlow software encodes your source material and transfers it to Alcorn McBride video players. MediaFlow software is preconfigured to produce video 100% compatible with Alcorn McBride products. It steps through the process and quickly readies content for use. After your material is encoded, MediaFlow’s built-in FTP capability can automatically transfer files to Ethernet enabled devices. It accepts all the major video formats and outputs H.264 or MPEG2 video (MPEG or AAC audio). MediaFlow supports PAL and NTSC.

First introduced at IAAPA 2010, the ProTraxx is now shipping. Currently in use in a new major theme park in Florida, the ProTraXX plays eight independent stereo tracks from a single economical rack mount unit. Enhanced features include Ethernet for remote updating and microphone/auxiliary inputs for zone paging. ProTraXX offers high quality MP3 audio playback in a compact, solid-state unit. Hours of audio clips can be stored on CompactFlash cards. Each track is designed to operate independently and can be individually triggered by a dedicated discrete input; this allows direct connection to proximity sensors or switches. All tracks can also be controlled from a single RS-232 or Ethernet port.

Also on display at IAAPA 2011 was Alcorn McBride’s current suite of audio, video, lighting and control products for themed entertainment. Products at the show included the V16 Pro Show Controller, ShowTouch, the GPS-enabled Digital Audio Machine, the eight-channel Digital Binloop HD, LightCue Pro and the DMX OverRide.

“This is a year of milestones,” said Jeremy Scheinberg, Alcorn McBride COO. “We just celebrated our 25th anniversary and this is our 19th year at IAPPA. Thanks to our customers and business partners we continue to expand, but our roots are firmly planted in the themed entertainment market.”