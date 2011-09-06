Attero Tech Appoints Native Media

Fort Wayne, IN--Attero Tech has appointed Native Media, LLC of San Antonio, TX as its exclusive manufacturer’s representative for Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma.

Native Media principal Michael Austin is a veteran in the commercial AV industry, having worked for over 25 years in the Southwest representing top rated manufacturers. Native Media took over the territory as of September 1, 2011.

“We’re pleased and excited to be working with Michael,” said Mike Sims, Attero Tech’s director of marketing and sales. “Michael has the technical background we needed in networked AV, a wide variety of well-targeted relationships with consultants and systems integrators, and the energy and enthusiasm to grow the awareness of Attero Tech’s unique networked product line.”

“I'm really excited to partner with a company like Attero Tech,” said Michael Austin. “Someone once said 'The Devil is in the details,' and the products from Attero Tech make the details a lot easier. It's just a great product that can save time and money, or even save you jobs. There's a lot of talk about "outside the box" thinking, but Attero Tech truly is outside the box."