Barco Acquires Majority Share in projectiondesign

- projectiondesign revealed that Barco has acquired 61 percent of its shares from private equity fund Herkules Capital. The remaining shares of projectiondesign are held by minority shareholders.
- The transaction advances Barco’s strategy to expand into the mid-segment of its target markets and to strengthen its position in high-performance projection technology.
- projectiondesign develops and manufactures compact projectors for a variety of professional markets, including training and simulation, visitor attractions (museums, theme parks), scientific visualization, collaboration rooms (Corporate AV) and control rooms. The compact projectors are equipped with high-quality optics, high resolution and LED illumination, and feature quiet operation. The company custom-designs and develops all optics, hardware, software and industrial design for each projector model in-house.
- Founded in 2001, projectiondesign is headquartered in Fredrikstad, Norway, and has 17 international offices. Projectiondesign employs about 200 people and achieved sales of approximately €57 million in 2011.
- “Barco, being a European based world leader in large venue projection, is the perfect match for projectiondesign. Barco represents world class competencies in 3-chip DLP while projectiondesign is well renowned for its innovative 1-chip DLP projectors,” said Jørn Eriksen, president of projectiondesign. “Together we combine an unsurpassed line-up of highly competitive premium projectors for mid- and large venues, with the broadest distribution across both specialty and corporate AV markets. This was an unusual opportunity to join forces with one of the strongest players in the projection industry which we simply could not ignore."