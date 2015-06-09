Kramer to Unveil New 12-Input ProScale Digital Scaler/Switcher

The What: The Kramer VP-444 features 12 inputs with fast and clean fade-thru-black switching and is designed for large classrooms, conference rooms, and hotel event spaces and includes 10 HDMI and two computer graphics video inputs.

The What Else: The VP-444 offers unbalanced stereo inputs for each video input and embedded audio for its HDMI inputs. Level control is available for the outputs as well as for each individual input. It scales the video, embeds the audio, and outputs the signal to two HDMI outputs (up to 1080p). The product includes 22 output resolutions.

The VP-444 has two microphone inputs for mixing, switching, or talkover. It has two audio outputs with balanced stereo audio on a terminal block connector and S/PDIF on an RCA connector. The unit features last-connected auto input switching, offering users plug-and-display functionality.