Kramer to Present at CS&A Training & Solutions Showcase

Kramer will be among the companies presenting at the Cardone, Solomon & Associates (CS&A) Training & Solutions Showcase on May 25 at the Burlington Marriott in Burlington, MA.

Attendees will be able to experience hands-on demos of the company’s workflow solutions, see its latest technology, and meet with Kramer representatives during the manufacturer's showcase from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

On display will be Kramer's VIA family of wireless presentation and collaboration solutions, installer solutions such as the AOCH cable, the VP-440 compact presentation switcher/scaler, and more.

Throughout the day, a variety of training sessions that carry InfoComm Renewal Units and AIA Learning Units are being held. Kramer will also present on 4K Signal Management at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

This event is free and breakfast and lunch are included, as well. Registration can be completed here.