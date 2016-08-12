Kramer Promotes Darrin Kimsey to Training Director

Kramer Electronics has promoted Darrin Kimsey to the position of training director for Kramer USA. He will be focusing his training efforts specifically on Kramer products and solutions.

Kimsey joined the team in 2012 with an extensive background in the AV industry and a passion for people. He started his career at Kramer as the Central regional sales support engineer, and then went on to become the director of educational sales.

Darrin Kimsey In his crucial new role, Kimsey will serve as the go-to resource for all Kramer product training, and he will provide firsthand education on all of Kramer’s AV/IT solutions, such as VIA, Kramer Control, and Kramer Network Enterprise Management offerings.

With the announcement of Kramer’s “AV Beyond the Box” initiative at this year’s InfoComm 2016 show in Las Vegas, Kramer is expanding its product and solutions lineup to better meet the needs of a converged AV/IT marketplace. In addition to traditional hardware and installer solutions, Kramer now offers both software and cloud-based solutions as well. With this complete lineup of systems-based solutions, product training has become paramount and Kimsey will lead this effort.

“As the industry is beginning to change, we need to make sure we change with it,” said Steve Biegacki, president of Kramer USA. “With that being said, we are re-imaging the Kramer Academy completely, focusing all of our training efforts to our industry leading products and solutions. I believe that having Darrin on board as our new training director will play a huge role in what I know we can accomplish as a company.”