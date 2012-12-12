Avaya Debuts Video Collaboration Solutions for Mobile Enterprise

- Avaya has introduced a next-generation unified communications and collaboration portfolio with a family of "people-centric video solutions for the mobile enterprise."
- Featuring new and expanded capabilities, Avaya says that its new video collaboration solutions deliver easy access to a comprehensive set of video capabilities for face to face collaboration from the broadest range of mobile consumer devices, desktop and room-based systems.
- "Avaya’s highly flexible, affordable video collaboration infrastructure, applications and clients are solidly differentiated by their simplicity, performance, scalability and broad interoperability with multi-vendor video conferencing solutions and devices," the company said in a statement today. "Building on Avaya’s acquisition of Radvision in June, 2012, these open, standards-based solutions deliver low total cost of ownership and allow customers to protect existing investments in unified communications and video conferencing while evolving to next-generation, real-time collaboration."
- With today’s announcements, Avaya offers new video collaboration capabilities to enterprises and SMEs with the following:
- · Avaya Aura Conferencing with Avaya Flare Experience 1.1 adds video collaboration capabilities to enable unified voice, video and web collaboration from anywhere using PCs, tablets, and smartphones. Avaya Aura Conferencing supports up to 7,500 concurrent sessions - or up to 75,000 users - on a distributed SVC-based switched video architecture that delivers very high quality, high scale video collaboration that utilizes significantly less bandwidth.
- · Scopia XT5000 room system now offers an embedded four or nine-port MCU and SIP integration with Avaya IP Office. An affordable, all-in-one, room-based system, the XT5000 also offers an optional package for SMEs and workgroups that provides both Scopia Desktop and Scopia Mobile.
- · Scopia Mobile expands to Android devices in addition to Apple iPhones and iPad tablets and is a free download from the Google Play and Apple App stores. Scopia Mobile was the first standards-based mobile video application to enable HD video conferencing, data collaboration with review capabilities, conference call control, moderation, and administration through an intuitive user interface.
- · Scopia XT Executive 240 (XTE 240) is an all-new high performance, executive desktop video conferencing system with an optional embedded MCU. The XTE 240 will be the industry’s most affordable, desktop system offering simultaneous high definition live video and content sharing utilizing H.264 SVC and H.264 High Profile for quality, high scalability and bandwidth efficiency.
- · Scopia TIP Gateway enables three-screen support for audio, video and data-sharing in a Cisco telepresence environment. The Scopia TIP Gateway supports large enterprise customers with existing telepresence suites as well as service providers offering telepresence exchange networks. The solution rounds out Avaya’s ability to fully interoperate with all standards-based telepresence systems including those from LifeSize, Polycom, and Tandberg.
- · Scopia Management System now features a simple browser-based interface for easy management of a video collaboration deployment from PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets. The interface incorporates Google Maps providing a global geographic view of the collaboration topology along with additional enhancements such as multi-tenancy, concierge services, and massive scalability of up to 400,000 users for service providers and large enterprises.
- · Avaya Client Applications with Microsoft Lync, Outlook and Office integration utilizes Avaya Aura to provide point-to-point and point-to-multi-point communications and interoperability with multi-vendor video conferencing solutions, including those from Avaya-Radvision, LifeSize and Polycom. Avaya Client Applications is a portfolio of plug-ins for real-time collaboration from Microsoft desktop applications such as Lync/OCS, Office, Internet Explorer and Dynamics (CRM) as well as from IBM Sametime and Salesforce.com (CRM).
- Avaya Aura Conferencing, Avaya Flare Experience and the Scopia enterprise solutions are supported by or interoperable with Avaya Aura, the company’s open, standards-based platform for real-time collaboration. Avaya recently announced Avaya Aura Virtual Environment (Avaya Aura VE), which enables Avaya Aura unified communications and contact center applications to run on VMware virtualization solutions. Avaya Aura VE allows enterprises to accelerate deployment of mobile collaboration applications across their organization.