Electrosonic Promotes Sarah Joyce to Vice President EMEA

Sarah Joyce has been promoted to Vice President for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for Electrosonic. Sarah was previously employed as General Manager Human Resources, EMEA. Her promotion follows Ilari Anttila's decision to leave the company to return to his home country of Finland. Sarah has also been appointed to the company's global Executive Board.



Sarah's sixteen years' experience within the audio-visual industry together with her five years at Electrosonic Ltd in sales, HR and account management made her a natural candidate for the position.

Besides leading the EMEA Leadership Team, Sarah's core role will be to develop and execute the Electrosonic strategy across the EMEA region, oversee its operations and develop the long term growth strategy for both the service and managed services businesses.

"Sarah brings with her a proven track record of managing AV services. During her time at Electrosonic, she has been fundamental in developing new company initiatives and strategies,” said Jim Bowie, President of the Electrosonic Group. "She possesses the skills, knowledge and drive to grow our core businesses and deliver a high value service to our clients. The entire Executive Board backed this decision and concluded Sarah is the right person to successfully lead Electrosonic Ltd into the future."

"I am delighted to take on the position of Vice President EMEA,” said Sarah Joyce. "My AV career to-date has provided me with the insight and vision to lead our company. I am looking forward to working with the Executive Board, the EMEA Leadership Team and my Electrosonic colleagues, to ensure our range of services to clients remain at the competitive edge of our industry, and we continue to partner with them in their further development and international expansion."

Sarah has worked for a wide range of AV companies in a variety of disciplines, including general management, sales, business development, product marketing and human resources.

Sarah began her career with Electrosonic in 2001 as Product Marketing Manager/Business Development Manager, responsible for the development of the corporate market program. Sarah then worked as a consultant to a number of AV companies and later as the Executive Director and Company Secretary for 'Meeting Without Moving Foundation', a UK not-for-profit organization where she promoted the business benefits of video conferencing and engaging public affairs.

Prior to rejoining Electrosonic in 2010, Sarah was a Company Director of Multimedia Group (DRV), where she was part of the executive team. Following Electrosonic's acquisition of DRV, Sarah led the integration of the DRV businesses into Electrosonic.