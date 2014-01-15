Shuttle Computer Group Forms Partnership with Scala

- Shuttle Computer Group has partnered with Scala, a digital signage software company, to offer Scala-certified digital media players.
- Scala, a connected signage company, offers a platform for content creation, management and distribution in digital signage networks, and the first unified platform for advertising management of both traditional and digital signage networks. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, food service and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.
- Shuttle’s DS61 digital signage players have undergone a battery of tests to ensure compatibility and performance. Since these devices are pre-imaged with Scala player software, they are easy to install and use in any Scala-based digital signage application.
- “Obtaining Scala certification for our DS61 i3 and i5 players is a great accomplishment for Shuttle,” said Marty Lash, director of sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group, Inc. “It’s a rigorous process, and we’re proud to show that our products meet and exceed Scala standards.”
- Peter Cherna, Scala’s chief technology officer said, “We’re excited to add the Shuttle DS61 to our list of certified pre-configured media players. Scala and Shuttle together can bring you world-class signage solutions on an attractive, slim form-factor PC with quiet and redundant cooling. Supporting one or two video outputs, the DS61 will be a very good choice for many signage applications.”
- Shuttle’s Scala-enabled DS61 media players are shipping through Shuttle’s Distribution Partners in two wireless configurations. Powered by the H61 Express Chipset, supporting Intel Core Ivy bridge high-performance processors, each DS61 offers high-definition dual display interfaces that upgrade digital signage display quality and enhance the viewing experience, the company says.
- The Shuttle DS61 i5 offers the Intel i5Quad-Core 3470s 2.93GHZ processor and 120GB SSD storage for more complex and fast-moving content applications. The DS61 i3 offers the i3Dual-Core i3-3225 3.3GHZ processor and 60GB SSD storage. The less powerful configuration operates sophisticated applications including touch and basic way-finding.
- The 43mm form-factor of the DS61 is one of the thinnest Intel-based solutions available and supports VESA Mount capability and a built-in RS232 / RS422 / RS485 dedicated interface, which allows broader connectivity options and more diverse applications. The DS61, with its energy-saving and low noise design, can save money and offers the perfect solution for high-efficiency digital signage.
- “Scala certification helps to ensure that digital signage installations and connectivity are seamless. Each Shuttle DS61 Scala-certified player comes pre-loaded and imaged with the latest Scala player software so they are essentially plug-and-play. Integrators simply connect the device to the Internet or LAN and the player is ready to be connected to the network,” added Lash.