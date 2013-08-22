Silent Knight Introduces New Fire And Carbon Monoxide Detector

- Silent Knight by Honeywell has introduced a new detector, created to sense both fire and carbon monoxide (CO) and eliminate the common use of multiple devices for cost-savings.
- The Farenhyt IDP-FIRE-CO detector's four different sensing elements increase the unit's sensitivity, while minimizing nuisance alarms. The new detector's B200S sounder base is made to deliver customized tones to differentiate between a fire and CO event to meet the code requirements many jurisdictions throughout the U.S. are adopting for hotels, nursing homes, and other commercial sleeping quarters.
- The marriage of fire and CO detection into one device, combined with the B200S sounder base, eliminates the traditional installation of separate fire and CO detectors, notification devices (i.e. horns or speakers), a monitor module and all the necessary junction boxes. This reduction in materials leads to reductions in labor and overall cost, in addition to providing a cleaner, less cluttered appearance.
- This multi-criteria detector comprises four separate sensors that look for smoke, CO, light/flame and heat to quickly identify and verify a true fire event. The Farenhyt detector's nuisance alarm rejection capabilities are well suited for areas within facilities where burnt food, steam from a kitchen or shower, and temperature fluctuations would otherwise cause an alarm.
- Recent tragedies involving CO poisonings, coupled with increased public awareness surrounding CO, have resulted in mandates for CO detection being put into place by nearly 40 states. Commercial sleeping spaces, including hotels/motels, managed-care facilities, college dormitories, and military housing are primary applications for CO detectors. Areas nearby or containing fossil fuel burning appliances, such as laundry and mechanical rooms, and rooms with a gas fireplace are also prime candidates for CO detection.
- Per NFPA 72: National Fire Alarm & Signaling Code, the tones sent to alert for fire versus CO must sound different. The B200S sounder base offers four options of alerts, which can be easily programmed through the Farenhyt fire alarm system's control panel.