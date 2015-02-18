Kramer Hires Michael Baker as Collaborative Solutions Consultant

Kramer Electronics has hired Michael Baker as a consultant for Kramer’s Collaborative Solutions Group, headed by Michael DiBella, VP of Collaborative Solutions. Baker will help provide strategic insight and direction for Kramer’s new VIA family of wireless collaboration products.

Michael Baker

Baker will be instrumental in the promotion of VIA products by offering his knowledge and previous collaborative products experience within the ProAV and IT industries. Specifically, Baker will be key in developing brand awareness for VIA within vertical markets including corporate and education segments, with both end-users and integrators.

“We believe that Michael Baker is going to help us position our VIA products as the state-of-the-art offerings in all of our targeted vertical markets,” stated Dave Bright, President of Kramer Electronics USA. “The skill sets and previous experience he brings to this position is unparalleled. Michael is known as a pioneer in the wireless and collaboration fields, and he will be a valuable asset to the Group.

Baker comes to Kramer Electronics USA with a proven track record in AV, IT, and Video Conferencing markets. His most recent experience was as Executive Vice President of WOW Vision, where he created numerous successful opportunities and partnerships within the Education, Healthcare, and Corporate sectors. Kramer has since purchased 50 percent interest in the ten-year old wireless and collaboration company, WOW Vision.

Baker has vast experience in executive positions, such as strategic market development, sales, product development, and business development both domestically and globally. He has worked at companies such as Polycom, ParkerVision, Sony, and Vaddio. “I am extremely happy to be working with Kramer and the Collaborative Solutions Group,” Baker stated. “The VIA family is one of the most innovative product lines I’ve seen in our ProAV world. There are a myriad of opportunities for VIA to thrive within all vertical markets, and in particular in the higher education and corporate markets, and I am eager to begin pursuing them.”