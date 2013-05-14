Music Industry Gathers for Phil Ramone Music Memorial Celebration



Pictured L-R, seated: Paul Simon, Quincy Jones, Karen Ramone, BJ Ramone, Matt Ramone; L-R, standing: Steve Gadd, Josh Groban, Dave Grusin, Ed Cherney, Nikki Yanofsky, Kevin Spacey, Noel Paul Stookey, Shelby Lynne, Peter Yarrow, Matthew Morrison.

With those in attendance underscoring the breadth and depth of a remarkable career in music, family and friends of multiple GRAMMY Award-winning music producer Phil Ramone came together on May 11, 2013, to celebrate and honor his life.