Klein Tools Announces its New Test and Measurement Meter Line

The What: Klein Tools’ new line of test and measurement products includes professional clamp meters and multimeters, along with a variety of additional products, including test kits, receptacle testers, and non-contact voltage testers.

The What Else: The professional clamp meters include test leads, batteries, and a nylon carrying case. The CL210 and CL310 include a thermocouple while the CL700 and CL800 include a thermocouple with adapter. The new professional multimeters include test leads and batteries. The MM400, MM600, and MM700 include a thermocouple with adapter. In addition, the MM600 and MM700 also include alligator clips and a carrying case. To support the test and measurement line, Klein has added new test kits, testers and accessories, including the Electrical Test Kit, Electrical Maintenance and Test Kit, Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter Receptacle Tester, and Magnetic Hanger.