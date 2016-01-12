KLA Laboratories Assigns New General and Operations Manager for Grove City Office

KLA Laboratories has hired Greg Allmon as its general manager and operations manager for the Grove City, Ohio branch. Allmon is responsible for developing and deploying strategic plans for KLA’s Ohio Office. Allmon is also responsible for managing the local sales and marketing, growing new customer relations and maintaining direct relations with the Local 683 union.

Since joining KLA in 2011, Allmon has served as lead foreman, DAS supervisor and project coordinator. In earlier careers, Allmon worked as an electrician and a data technician.

“We could not be more excited to have Greg serve as general manager of KLA’s Grove City location,” said Matt O’Bryan, president and CEO of KLA. “Greg will do a great job of growing and maintaining relationships with key clients, as well as with the Columbus Areas Chamber of Commerce and the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce.”

Allmon looks forward to the Grove City office providing a full scope of services similar to those currently provided by KLA’s corporate office in Dearborn, MI. Allmon will be responsible for managing key Ohio clients such as the City of Columbus, Adena Health system, Safe Auto, Columbus State Community College, and The Ohio State University.

Allmon’s appointment is effective immediately.