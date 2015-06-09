KanexPro IP-Based HD Encoder/Decoder Kit

The What: KanexPro, an industry-leading provider of affordable connectivity solutions to the IT and A/V markets, is set to debut its point-to-point broadcasting over IP based HD Encoder/Decoder Kit at InfoComm 2015, booth # 5146, in the Digital Signage Pavilion. The Encoder and Decoder is a two-unit-cost-effective system capable of extending multi-cast HDMI audio/video signals up to an unprecedented 650 feet (200 Meters) with signal integrity.

These products are ideal for applications such as digital signage, hospitality display or lobby signage, commercial AV systems, classroom projection systems and collaborative PC systems.

The What Else: These KanexPro IP HD Encoder/Decoders are set apart from other comparable products most notably because they broadcast for up to 600 feet (200 Meters) while maintaining signal integrity. Other key features include ease of setup; there is no managed configuration required, simply connect the Encoder or Decoder to an ethernet POE switch and get full HD 1080p/60. A key benefit, especially to end-users, is the energy savings resulting from being powered over a gigabit ethernet switch; no external power supplies are needed.