Joseph Cornwall Appointed Faculty for InfoComm University

InfoComm International has awarded Middle Atlantic Product's Joseph Cornwall status as a faculty instructor for InfoComm University. A widely recognized industry trainer, published author, and the 2014 InfoComm Educator of the Year, Cornwall has worked in the commercial AV industry for over two decades. He is currently a technology evangelist for Legrand which includes the Middle Atlantic, C2G, RapidRun, and Wiremold product lines.

Joseph Cornwall

Chosen for his dedication to the industry and leading education on advancing technologies, industry trends, and AV connectivity, Cornwall has created over two dozen training programs in the last two years alone, most of which are certified by InfoComm as well as BICSI, NSCA, and AIA for continuing education credits. He has delivered over sixty trainings to groups of industry professionals within the past year surmounting nearly 1,000 renewal units delivered towards InfoComm's continuing education program. In addition, Cornwall has written several white papers and articles that have been published in major industry publications. Previously an Adjunct Faculty member of InfoComm and a frequent presenter at BICSI, AIA, and other industry events, Cornwall is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati and holds CTS-D, ISF-C, FOI and DSCE certifications.

“The future success of our industry hinges upon the preparedness and training of its members, and I’ve been asked to help to contribute to that end,” shared Cornwall. “Being chosen to work with the InfoComm Faculty is very exciting and I am delighted that my efforts are seen as valuable in this context. I’m also aware that I have a responsibility now to work harder and with more focus in order meet the high standards the AV industry demands.”

The InfoComm Faculty Program was created to recognize the contributions of its dedicated instructors and to contribute to the professional development of those providing instruction to the audiovisual industry. Faculty members are nominated by the InfoComm Professional Education and Training Committee (PETC), with final selections made by the association’s Board of Directors.

“InfoComm University’s mission is to support AV industry excellence through the training of professionals in need of advancing or updating their skills,” said Melissa Taggart, InfoComm SVP for education, certification, and standards. “Thanks to the strong contributions and expertise of our faculty we are continuing to serve these goals.”

As Faculty, Joe Cornwall will be presenting on behalf of InfoComm. A complete listing of his trainings can be found posted on the InfoComm website. He can also be found presenting at various industry events such as InfoComm Connections and InfoComm 2015. In addition, Cornwall has built a program with Middle Atlantic Products, C2G, and Legrand in which monthly certified webinars are delivered to arm attendees with information needed to meet the A/V needs of today and prepare them for the ever changing facilities of tomorrow.

