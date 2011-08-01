Atlona Adds Presentation Video Switcher

Atlona Technologies has released its AT-LINE-PRO5 presentation video switcher/scaler, featuring 11 inputs and two mirrored HDMI outputs.

The AT-LINE-PRO5 is designed to create presentations while simplifying setup in digital interactive classrooms, boardrooms, places of worship, and other settings. The unit features a built-in scaler and multiple input types, and it supports resolutions of 640x480 to 1920x1200 and from 480i up to 1080p, allowing users to scale any source to their display's resolution.

The dual mirrored HDMI outputs of the AT-LINE-PRO5 reduce the amount of equipment required for presentations by allowing users to send two different display sources simultaneously. Furthermore, the unit offers several different inputs — four HDMI, one DVI, two VGA, two component, and two composite — to connect a wide variety of devices.

The AT-LINE-PRO5's multiple inputs allow users to keep DVD players, computers, cameras, and many other components connected at the same time during the presentation, eliminating interruptions from switching out source equipment. With the AT-LINE-PRO5's built-in scaler, users simply choose the output resolution, and the unit automatically scales all inputs accordingly. To accommodate the needs of any application, the unit offers a variety of control options, including IR remote, the face panel, RS-232, and integration into any control system.

"The AT-LINE-PRO5 is the ultimate presentation solution for any setting," said Michael Khain, Atlona's vice president of engineering. "We designed it to be quick and easy to set up. It's as simple as plugging in up to 11 source components and selecting an output resolution, and the machine does the rest. Users can focus on their presentations without the distraction of plugging and unplugging components or adjusting displays."