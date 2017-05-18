JOAN Names Stampede N.A. Distributor for Digital Door Display, Meeting Room Scheduler

JOAN, the brand of digital door displays and meeting room schedulers created by Visionect, has appointed Stampede to serve as its North American distribution partner.

“The appointment of Stampede to represent our JOAN product line marks the start of a major brand expansion in the North American market,” said Matej Zalar, CEO of Visionect. “Stampede’s proven ability to provide its clients with broad and deep market coverage through its integrated program of sales, training, support, and marketing events is going to help us to bring the benefits of the JOAN to an entirely new audience of commercial customers. We have already shipped tens of thousands of JOAN devices to customers around the world. We expect that this new partnership with Stampede will significantly increase the number of customers for JOAN throughout North America.”

JOAN is a wireless ePaper solution for meeting rooms designed to improve office productivity, boost energy efficiency, and can be mounted on nearly any surface, including glass. Depending on a business’s particular digital display and room reservation needs, JOAN is offered in two versions: JOAN Manager and JOAN Executive.

“JOAN is the most advanced, energy efficient digital door display and meeting room scheduler available on the market today,” said Kevin Kelly, COO and president of Stampede. “Our customers have been looking for an environmentally friendly, easy-to-install wireless solution and JOAN is precisely that.”