DPI Offers Warp and Blend Factory Training

Digital Projection Inc. is turning its focus for May to Warp & Blend applications with a Warp & Blend Factory Training and Open House Event on May 9-10.

The company's press statement says: "We're pleased to announce a first-ever two-day training event focused specifically on the integral components needed to carry out successful Warp & Blend applications."

Representatives from DP, Scalable Display Technologies, Stewart Filmscreen, NVidia and Delta Displays will deliver live training and demonstrations throughout the two-day event.

Warp & Blend training attendees will:

- Design, Install and Program simple to complex warp and blend applications.

- Gain awareness of current and new DP products and capabilities, as well as the complementary components that are needed to complete a Warp & Blend application.

- Learn strategies to help identify and qualify Warp & Blend application prospects and generate sales through those opportunities.

- Leave with a thorough understanding of front and rear projection Warp & Blend technologies.

On the afternoon of the second day, Digital Projection will hold a free-of-charge Open House to showcase the Warp & Blend products covered in the first 1.5 days of training. The Open House will be open to all dealers, consultants and industry personnel.