Jim Sides Leaves Active Role at VUE

Jim Sides is stepping down from his active role as executive vice president at VUE Audiotechnik.

Since VUE Audiotechnik’s launch in 2012, Sides has been actively working to build VUE’s global network through distribution, dealer, and integrator relationships. He successfully established a global VUE presence, notably with the formation of VUE Europa GmbH and VUE China, in addition to making key distribution appointments in Asia and Europe.

Citing his extensive travel schedule at VUE, Sides will be taking a more sedentary role at the company.

“Moving to a strictly strategic role will significantly reduce my travel and day-to-day involvement in VUE operations,” said Sides. “My time with VUE has been greatly rewarding, and the rapid growth of the company in today’s competitive marketplace is truly remarkable.”

In 2012, Sides threw himself head-first into the opportunity of being a part of the VUE Audiotechnik launch.

“VUE’s determination to create a fresh approach to sound reinforcement with advanced technology, transducers and system design was infectious; the chance to work with industry veterans Ken Berger and Mike Adams was too good to turn down,” added Sides. “I am so proud to have had a hand in that success.”

In regards to his plans for the immediate future, Sides is clear about the direction he will be taking, but wants to hold off on making any official announcement for the time being.

“I am looking forward to contributing to the continued success of our industry and working with many of the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to meet over the years,” said Sides.

The VUE Audiotechnik staff extends Sides sincere thanks for his contribution to their success.