Crestron Fusion RV Achieves U.S. Army Certificate

Crestron has been granted a Certificate of Networthiness (CoN) for its Fusion RV Remote Asset Management Software from the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM)/9th Army Signal Command.

The CoN certification confirms that Fusion RV is in full compliance with the Army Infrastructure strict standards for security, supportability, sustainability and compatibility. This stringent authorization is a requirement for all enterprise software products in the Army Enterprise Infrastructure Network and becoming accredited enables Fusion RV to reside on the secure army network with no restrictions. Crestron previously received the CoN certification for the first-generation software RoomView Server Edition.

"We were the first manufacturer of control products to receive the CoN for our software products," said Landon Lovett, Crestron director of federal government markets. "Our next generation Fusion RV software simplifies the management of the network, without compromising quality or security."

Fusion RV allows the Army to centrally monitor and manage its entire network, including all AV resources, room scheduling, lighting, and climate in every classroom, auditorium, meeting room or command center, across several buildings and bases, from the help desk. It can track device and room usage to schedule routine maintenance, provide real-time remote technical support and receive instant alert notifications.

"We put tens of thousands of engineering hours into making Fusion RV the most robust remote asset management software on the market," said Crestron vice president of technology, Fred Bargetzi. "The combination of speed, power, stability and security make Fusion RV a proven solution for the army."

To acquire the CoN certificate, Fusion RV underwent testing by the Senior Executive Service (SES)/Army Enterprise Designated Approving Authority (DAA)/Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM) located in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri G6. In addition to the U.S. Army, the certification applies to all National Guard, Army Reserve, and Department of Defense (DoD) Organizations that use the Army Enterprise Infrastructure Network.

Crestron Integrated by Design solutions have earned a portfolio of certifications and compliance approvals required by U.S. Federal Government and branches of the U.S Military. These Department of Defense certifications include: Crosstalk Tested for JWICS Compliance of DigitalMedia, U.S. Army Certificate of Networthiness for RoomView Server Edition software, U.S. Department of Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) of Crestron Control Systems and Touchpanels, TEMPEST Compliance for Volatility, U.S. Navy Class A Shock Test Certification, DoD Section 508 Compliance, and IPV6 Compliance.