Jennifer Davis Promoted to Leyard Chief Marketing Officer, and VP Marketing Planar

Jennifer Davis has expanded her role to Chief Marketing Officer of Leyard and Vice President, Marketing and Product Strategy for Planar Systems

When Portland, Oregon-based Planar was acquired by a U.S. affiliate of the Chinese company Leyard (for a purchase price of $6.58 per share, or approximately $156.8 million) early last fall, Planar indicated that the plan in place was for Planar to continue with current management, sales organizations, and distribution. Fast forward to this week, and Planar's management team in the U.S. is strengthening– in fact Planar Systems vice president and product strategy director Jennifer Davis has been promoted, with an expanded role as Chief Marketing Officer of Leyard, in addition to her new role as Vice President, Marketing and Product Strategy for Planar Systems.

In her expanded role, Jennifer Davis will be working to support Leyard and Planar brands and products, and generate awareness and demand for products for all of Leyard efforts. David will continue to report to Planar Systems President and CEO Gerry Perkel and the Leyard Overseas Board of Directors.

Leyard has more than 250 patents in China. And they sell about 70% of their product in China. And indeed they have a high profile in that market, and have had since the opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the “Bird’s Nest” stadium, including the Olympic Rings and the ground scroll display system, that featured Leyard LED.