Casio Hybrid Laser-LED Projectors

Casio America, Inc., the Dover, N.J.-based provider of digital signage projection solutions and other electronic products, showed its LASER & LED HYBRID light engine during Digital Signage Expo2011 last week in Las Vegas.

Replacing the mercury lamp contained in traditional data projectors, the LASER & LED HYBRID light engine can produce up to 3,000 lumens, bringing vividness and color range to a variety of digital signage applications.

Until now, projection technology has required a tradeoff between brightness and environmental impact. Mercury lamps achieve high-lumen brightness; however, they need to be disposed of carefully to protect the environment. Casio’s LASER & LED HYBRID light engine combines blue laser light and a fluorescent element to generate a high output of green light. The green light, blue laser light and the light emitted by a red LED are projected through a DLP® chip which, in turn, is passed through the projection lens to form an image. This light source technology achieves an increase in color spectrum compared with a mercury lamp, while lowering a projector’s total cost of ownership. The 20,000 hour estimated life means years of operation, up to 10 years at five hours per day, reducing down time and saving replacement cost when compared to mercury lamps.

“Our LASER & LED HYBRID light engine reflects Casio’s tradition of creating advanced technology without sacrificing integrity or quality,” said Frank Romeo, vice president of Casio’s Business Projector Division. “By providing longer operation time for digital signage applications, our light engine will save the average user $800 after only 6,000 hours.”