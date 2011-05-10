Califone Launches Titanium Series Washable Headphones

San Fernando, CA--Califone International will launch its new Titanium Series washable headphones and headsets during InfoComm 2011.
- The Titanium Series washable headphones.
- According to the company, this is the first product of its kind to offer the ability to wash headphones and headsets without having to worry about damaging sensitive electronic equipment.
- “No other headphone or headsets on the market can be washed, making the new Titanium Series unlike any other headphone or headset products previously offered,” said Tim Ridgway, Califone VP of marketing. “The fact that this series offers washable options is incredibly appealing to call centers, religious organizations and businesses looking to improve users’ audio-visual experiences without sacrificing product quality or affordability.
- "Not only are these our safest products offered to date, they’re also the quietest products we’ve ever made in terms of isolation of the amplified audio and external ambient noise rejection. The Titanium Series is ground breaking in its versatility, reliability, and durability, yet it still puts the user’s listening experience first and foremost.”
- The Titanium Series includes three headphones and three headsets, can limit the playback volume to 85dB via Sentinel technology, and offers a variety of cord options, allowing customers to choose from six different configurations. Availability includes a choice of USB or 3.5mm plug (without the Sentinel technology to limit the volume to 85dB), or not washable with a 3.5mm plug.
- “The built-in Sentinel technology restricts volume playback to 85dB in adherence to guidelines recommended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA),” said Ridgway. “The first series of its kind to provide this functionality while also being washable, the Titanium Series allows institutions to offer users with an overall high-quality, safe listening experience never before possible.”