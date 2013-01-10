Milestone Donates More than 400 Toys to Charity

Milestone AV Technologies and employees donated more than 400 toys to Toys for Tots this season to help brighten the holidays for less fortunate children in their local communities.

Employees in Milestone's U.S. offices, located in Minnesota, Indiana, Kansas, and Ohio, participated in the drive, donating new toys for children anywhere between one and 16 years old. Milestone also contributed a cart full of toys.

In addition to the toys, Milestone randomly chose two employees who participated in the drive to each pick the recipients of $250 donations to his or her charity of choice. Betsy Carrasquillo, associate production planner in the Savage, MN, office chose HopeKids - MN Chapter, as her charity. HopeKids provides support to families who have a child with cancer or another life-threatening illness through activities and programming that help supply hope. Shirley Conroy, operations manager in the Blue Ash, OH, facility, picked the Wounded Warrior Project as the recipient for her $250. The Wounded Warrior Project raises awareness and aids injured service members through a wide range of programs.