Front Porch Digital New GSA Listing

- Front Porch Digital has announced an expansion of its relationship with Communications Engineering, Inc., (CEI), of Newington, Va. by listing its products on the CEI Government Services Administration (GSA) contracting schedule. The combined listing makes it easier for U.S. government agencies to take advantage of the company's DIVASolutions portfolio, including the global leading DIVArchive, SAMMA migration, and the award-winning DIVApublish products. This announcement is further affirmation of Front Porch Digital's successful partnership with CEI for both commercial and government opportunities.
- "At CEI, we pick our GSA partners carefully, and we're pleased to have Front Porch Digital products on our schedule," said Phil Whitebloom, CEI vice president of sales and marketing. "Our customers increasingly find themselves needing to create efficient file-based workflows for their media content, and Front Porch Digital's products and services perfectly complement the technology we deliver in this space, resulting in the most effective solutions possible for our customers. Their expertise and dedication to customer support just completes the picture."
- Front Porch Digital's DIVASolutions have been successful in the broadcast and video archiving markets, but are increasingly being utilized by other organizations that are seeking solutions for the migration, management, and publishing of video content. CEI has already collaborated on significant projects with Front Porch Digital, including successful ongoing installations within the federal government.
- "From heritage institutions to the intelligence sector, government entities are amassing increasing amounts of video content that is only useful to the extent it can be managed, searched, and accessed," said Mark Gray, Front Porch Digital executive vice president and general manager. "The GSA schedule brings together government purchasing with the commercial products and services that represent best practice in the global marketplace. Joining CEI's listing on the GSA schedule means identifying ourselves with a company that has an excellent reputation. We see this continued partnership as benefiting both companies as well as the public good."
- More information is available at fpdigital.com
Topics