Visix Brings Video Blogs to YouTube

Atlanta, GA--Visix has created a series of video blogs on their YouTube channel to help current and potential customers better understand how to use digital signage for organizational communications.

"We're excited to create this channel where we can share our expertise with people who want to better understand what digital signage is and how best to use it," said Debbie DeWitt, marketing communications manager for Visix. "A lot of our day-to-day discussions with clients center on technical issues, but we have years of experience in crafting communications strategies and designing content that we also want to share with them."

Each video blog is presented by DeWitt, and topics range from an introduction to digital signage to implementation and buying tips, design advice, and establishing policies. The Visix YouTube channel currently has 12 video blogs with 12 more in production to be coupled with monthly webinars offered in the company's newsletter. Visix plans to add more digital signage software video blogs as they discover new topics of interest through client conversations.