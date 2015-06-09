iRoom iBezel

- The iPad has become the favorite device for automation control, and for good reason: iPad Apps have the ability to provide a feature-rich, customized and intuitive interface for the user. But even an iPad app can sometimes be cumbersome to operate an automation system because of the need to “wake it up”, navigate to the control App and find the control.
- With iRooms iBezel you decide where immediate access to your favorite commands are needed. Select your functions and set your quick access buttons on your iDock. Through the intuitive programming & integration of the major home control systems (Control4, Crestron, AMX, RTI & Gira Homeserver) the new iBezel will grant quick and easy access to your favorite functions at any time. Lighting, audio, video, home security, HVAC and much more with the touch of a button.
- The design of the independently programmable keypad which is incorporated into the glass bezel will give the iDock even more advantages besides the well known touchcode security features.