Soundcraft Hosts HOT Labs Sessions at WFX 2013

At WFX 2013, HARMAN's Soundcraft is hosting sessions at the HOT (Hands-On Training) Labs titled, "Introduction to Mixing with Digital Consoles." Conducted by Katy Templeman-Holmes of Soundcraft Studer, the sessions will enable attendees to learn the fundamental differences between analog and digital consoles and the benefits of switching to digital. The sessions will be held daily from October 2-4.

HOT Labs provides live educational sessions for professionals and volunteers in the house of worship industry. Attendees of the "Introduction to Mixing with Digital Consoles" sessions will get first-hand experience working on Soundcraft’s Si Expression and Si Performer digital consoles. A Studer Vista 1 digital console is also available for attendees to train on.

“As so many houses of worship rely on volunteer staff to control their A/V systems, ease of use is a priority for any piece of technology, and our HOT Labs sessions will show how easy digital consoles are to use, and more specifically, will demonstrate the ease of use of Soundcraft’s Si Expression and Si Performer consoles,” Templeman-Holmes said. “Moreover, these consoles provide audio quality that can meet the demands of any professional in the house of worship industry, so all WFX attendees will find value in these sessions.”

The "Introduction to Mixing with Digital Consoles" sessions will be held in Room C143 of the Dallas Convention Center on the following dates/times:

· October 2—3:45-4:45 PM

· October 3—4:15-5:15 PM

· October 4—8:45-9:45 AM