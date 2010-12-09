ATEN New Connectivity Solution

- ATEN International, a designer, manufacturer, and distributor of connectivity solutions has introduced a new Media Distribution Solution (MDS) for digital signage under ATEN's Vancryst™ Professional A/V product series line. The MDS solution is ideal for installations that require multimedia content to be delivered to multiple destinations.
- Designed to efficiently distribute high-quality audio and video content over Cat 5e cable to multiple displays from a single input source. The ATEN Media Distribution Solution consists of a VS1204T (4-port) or VS1208T (8-port) A/V over Cat 5 splitter, in combination with a VE170R or VE170RQ A/V over Cat 5 Receiver.
- By using Cat 5e cable to connect the A/V splitter and receiver, the displays can be located up to 300 m (1000 ft) away from the single input source. The MDS supports high quality video with resolutions up to 1920 x 1200@60Hz. The VE170RQ A/V over Cat 5 Receiver features ATEN's patented Deskew technology that supports the manual synchronization of RGB signals and corrects color phase and timing errors that occur over large distances.
- ATEN's MDS provides scalability and connectivity capabilities that enable users to create a wide variety of high quality video display installations. Designers can install their displays at the most favorable and eye-catching locations, while discretely and
- For information:
- www.devicefidelity.com
Topics