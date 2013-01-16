STRATACACHE Launches Digital Play at NRF

STRATACACHE has launched a new, interactive solution designed to empower customers to become more involved in the shopping experience.
- Unveiled at Retail’s BIG Show at New York’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in booth #2523, STRATACACHE’s Digital Play solution displays high-definition, interactive product and brand messages programmed to respond when a consumer interacts with sales and marketing content via motion-based gestures.
- Unique for consumers of all ages, retailers can promote products and interact with customers all along the path-to-purchase. The Digital Play experience engages consumers to interact with featured messaging, increasing customer recall.
- “Transforming evasive consumers into engaged shoppers is the goal of any retailer,” said Chris Riegel, STRATACACHE CEO. “With STRATACACHE Digital Play, we are changing the way consumers interact with a brand while facilitating a better shopping experience.”
- STRATACACHE’s Digital Play solution has four different available experiences:
- Gestural Interactive Floor displays content projected onto a 6x8 foot area on the floor that creates an “attract zone” in key retail locations.
- Gestural Interactive Wall displays content onto a 2x2, 3x3, or 4x4 video wall of 46" high-definition displays or wall projection technology.
- Augmented Reality (AR) engages consumers by overlaying graphics onto a real-world image, helping consumers envision products and making the purchase decision easier. AR is for use with the floor projection or wall displays.
- Virtual Reality (VR) displays products or services within a virtual environment, using graphics to enhance and contextualize a scene or product. VR is for use with floor projection or wall displays.