Crestron Control for L-Acoustics

Having recently joined the certified Crestron Integrated Partner Program, L-Acoustics has announced that the module developed in collaboration with Crestron is available for immediate download on Crestron's website.

“The new module allows the LA4 and LA8 Amplified Controllers major control functions and presets via L-NET, including speaker monitoring and advanced fault management,” said Cedric Montrezor, head of installation support. "The Crestron module can work together with the LA-NETWORK MANAGER allowing multiple access points to the L-Acoustics system.”

The main features of the new module include: