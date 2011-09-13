AES Foundation Announces 2011 Awards

New York, NY--The Audio Engineering Society Educational Foundation board of directors and president Don Puluse have announced the recipients of the 2011 AES Educational Grants for Graduate Studies in Audio Engineering and related fields.
- President Puluse has also announced the introduction of a new scholarship, named in honor of Emil Torick, founding member and president of the AES Educational Foundation from its inception in 1984 through 2009.
- This year’s John Eargle Scholar is David Benson, who will receive a PhD from Schulich School of Music, McGill University, which is where he earned his previous degrees. The Eargle award is given annually to a student who excels in both technology and music.
- Additional recipients are: Christos Manolos has a degree from the New Music School, Thessaloniki, Greece, and two Masters degrees from University of York. He will continue there in the PhD program. Ivana Andjelkovic was awarded a renewal of her grant towards earning a PhD in Media Arts and Technology from University of California, Santa Barbara. She has an MS from George Washington University and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Belgrade, Serbia. Aglaia Foteinou received a grant to continue PhD studies in Music Technology at the University of York, UK. Her undergraduate degree is from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. She earned an MSc from York University. Sarah Gibble has a Bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College and will study for a masters in Music Technology at NYU. Hannah Robertson has earned a BA in Physics from Middlebury College, Vermont. She will pursue an MA in Music Technology from Schulich School of Music, McGill University. Jeanne Montalvo studied Foreign Languages, Music and Mass Communications at the University of Central Florida, and Recording Technology at Georgia State University. She also has a Studio Recording Diploma from Microfusa in Barcelona. Jeanne receives a renewal grant for the Master of Music Technologies at the Music/Performing Arts Department at the NYU Steinhardt School. Scott Levine graduated from University of California at San Diego with a B.A. in Music Technology. He will begin his studies at McGill University towards a Master of Music in Sound Recording.
- Formerly vice president of Audio Technology at CBS Labs, and holder of 16 patents, Mr. Torick was a schooled and talented violinist. He served a term as AES president and was awarded an AES Fellowship in 1969, a Bronze Medal in 1984, and the Distinguished Service Medal in 2009. This year the Emil Torick Scholar Award recipient is Maurício José Gargel. Mauricio studied Social Communications at the Universidade Metodista de São Paulo. He receives a renewal grant for a Master of Fine Arts in Recording Arts at Middle Tennessee State University.