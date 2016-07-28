Integrators Get Creative Control in Massive New Displays

Visual storytelling carries the power to communicate an idea at the speed of light—and nothing inspires the imagination like a captivating display of color and motion.

From live concerts and entertainment to dine-in restaurants, retail stores and the transportation hubs that we frequent every day, the art and science of visual communication have merged in the AV industry’s latest technologies for large-format, high-definition displays. Happily for tech integrators, they’re not only getting bigger and better, but also easier to deploy.

While screen sizes are growing, bezels are shrinking. And thanks to developments like ViewSonic’s new Ultra HD 98-inch display, they’re disappearing all together on larger and larger displays. Although these massive video walls often replace the need for multiple displays—just one screen covers more than eight feet of real estate—more adventurous users can link up to four displays for a staggering 32 feet of seamless 4K video.

Content and display control from Userful enables integrators to design artistic, mosaic-style video walls and easily deliver multiple types of media to single-screen walls or tiled creations featuring up to 60 displays.

With this powerful technology, ViewSonic puts imagination front and center with a commanding presence wherever the screens are located. See ViewSonic’s latest display marvel here.

